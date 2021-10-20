Muslims protest against the alleged desecration of the Koran in Dhaka on October 16, 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
Why did Muslim hardliners attack Hindus in Bangladesh’s worst bout of communal violence in two decades?
- A social media post showing the Koran at the feet of a Hindu god inflamed tensions in the Muslim-majority nation, with elite officers called in to restore order
- PM Sheikh Hasina has vowed to revert to a 1972 secular constitution, but hasn’t been able to amid party differences and fears that a backlash against Hindus could hurt ties with India
Topic | Bangladesh
Muslims protest against the alleged desecration of the Koran in Dhaka on October 16, 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE