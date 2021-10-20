A Malaysian coast guard vessel. File photo: EPA-EFE A Malaysian coast guard vessel. File photo: EPA-EFE
Malaysia expects more Chinese boats in South China Sea as Petronas drills for oil

  • Work on the Kasawari field, which contains an estimated 3 trillion cubic feet of recoverable gas resources, has attracted Chinese vessels to Malaysian waters
  • The increased incursions in the South China Sea have led Malaysia to describe its otherwise productive ties with Beijing as ‘difficult to quantify’

Amy Chew
Updated: 8:35pm, 20 Oct, 2021

