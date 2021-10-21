The Nuri rocket, the first domestically produced space rocket, lifts off from a launch pad at the Naro Space Center in Goheung, South Korea. Photo: AP
South Korea launches new rocket Nuri in great leap forward for space programme, but fails to put dummy satellite in orbit
- Nuri, Seoul’s first domestically produced space launch vehicle, completed its flight sequence but failed to put its dummy payload in orbit
- It reached a target altitude of 700km above Earth, putting South Korea almost on a par with countries with their own satellite launch capability, such as the US, Russia and China
Topic | South Korea
