Japan is negotiating an agreement that will cover the jurisdiction of Australian troops in its territory. Photo: AP
Japan on brink of granting Australian troops immunity from death penalty
- Decision would remove sticking point in talks for a defence cooperation deal, but be controversial given resentment over a similar agreement for US troops
- Tokyo’s Status of Forces Agreement with the American military is a source of tension as many see it as giving too much leeway to troops accused of serious crimes including rape
