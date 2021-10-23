Camouflaged Russian soldiers take part in a joint anti-terrorist exercise with the armed forces of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states. Photo: EPA
The ‘American factor’ drives Russia and China together in Central Asia
- The Collective Security Treaty Organisation, a Moscow-led security alliance consisting of several former Soviet republics, has held military drills near Tajikistan’s border with Afghanistan
- Russia and China have ‘every incentive’ to work together on keeping the US out of the region, analysts say
Topic | Central Asia
