A television broadcast in Seoul of a North Korean missile test. Photo: AFP A television broadcast in Seoul of a North Korean missile test. Photo: AFP
South Korea
The sun is setting on Moon Jae-in’s promise of inter-Korean peace, and Biden isn’t budging

  • The South Korean leader is racing against time to meet his pledge of securing a permanent peace with the North before his term is up
  • China may be on board, but a lack of progress on denuclearisation has left the US cold. Meanwhile, Moon’s public is growing sceptical of reunification

John Power
Updated: 7:00am, 23 Oct, 2021

