Myanmar's junta chief General Min Aung Hlaing. Photo: Reuters Myanmar's junta chief General Min Aung Hlaing. Photo: Reuters
Asean in uncharted waters as it snubs Myanmar junta chief Min Aung Hlaing

  • In an unprecedented move, the bloc has excluded a national leader from its biannual meetings, blocking the architect of February’s coup but allowing a ‘non-political representative’
  • Some say the move is a blow to the junta’s legitimacy and a win for democracy. With US President Joe Biden and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang to address the meeting, the decision will also spare the blushes of world leaders

Bhavan Jaipragas
Updated: 8:00pm, 25 Oct, 2021

