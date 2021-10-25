Myanmar's junta chief General Min Aung Hlaing. Photo: Reuters
Asean in uncharted waters as it snubs Myanmar junta chief Min Aung Hlaing
- In an unprecedented move, the bloc has excluded a national leader from its biannual meetings, blocking the architect of February’s coup but allowing a ‘non-political representative’
- Some say the move is a blow to the junta’s legitimacy and a win for democracy. With US President Joe Biden and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang to address the meeting, the decision will also spare the blushes of world leaders
