Chinese coastguard ships are said to be harassing both Malaysian and Indonesian oil and gas operations. Photo: Handout
China is harassing Malaysian oil and gas vessels on a ‘daily’ basis, Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative says
- Aggressive moves by the Chinese coastguard and maritime militia are said to be focused on the Luconia Shoals, where Malaysia’s state-owned Petronas company is exploring the Kasawari gas field
- The AMTI says civilian vessels there have been targeted on a daily basis for the past two years and that similar tactics are now being used against Indonesian drillers in the “Tuna Block” area of the Natuna Sea
Topic | South China Sea
