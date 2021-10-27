Flags of the Asean member countries. Photo: AFP
Xi-Asean summit boosts China’s plan for closer ties with Southeast Asia
- The Chinese president will meet leaders of the 10 nation bloc at a special meeting in November to celebrate 30 years of being a ‘dialogue partner’
- China wants an upgrade to the top tier of ‘comprehensive strategic partnership’. Singapore has made welcoming noises, as has Malaysia, though Kuala Lumpur has also raised the touchy subject of the South China Sea
