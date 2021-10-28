A Malaysian Navy ship takes part in an exercise in the South China Sea. Photo: DPA
South China Sea: why Malaysia and Indonesia differ in countering Beijing’s maritime claims
- While Kuala Lumpur has taken a robust approach, continuing to develop the Kasawari gas field and even scrambling jets, Indonesia’s approach appears to be more cautious
- Some experts say it’s related to Chinese investment and Covid-19 aid to Indonesia; some say it’s about rejecting ‘megaphone diplomacy’; while others wonder if Indonesia has a set policy at all
Topic | South China Sea
A Malaysian Navy ship takes part in an exercise in the South China Sea. Photo: DPA