People mourn South Korea’s former president Roh Tae-woo at a memorial altar in Seoul National University Hospital. Photo: Yonhap via Reuters
Chinese envoy to South Korea mourns ‘old friend of China’ Roh Tae-woo
- South Korea’s last military general-turned-president established diplomatic ties with China in 1992 after severing ties with Taiwan
- Ambassador Xing Haiming said he was ‘very saddened’ by the death of Roh, noting his ‘significant achievements’ in setting up Beijing-Seoul relations
Topic | South Korea
People mourn South Korea’s former president Roh Tae-woo at a memorial altar in Seoul National University Hospital. Photo: Yonhap via Reuters