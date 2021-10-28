Muslim Bollywood star Aamir Khan attracted criticism after appearing in a Diwali TV advertisement, highlighting India’s religious divide. Photo: AFP File Muslim Bollywood star Aamir Khan attracted criticism after appearing in a Diwali TV advertisement, highlighting India’s religious divide. Photo: AFP File
Muslim Bollywood star Aamir Khan attracted criticism after appearing in a Diwali TV advertisement, highlighting India’s religious divide. Photo: AFP File
Bollywood star’s Diwali firecrackers comment blows up culture wars against Muslims in India

  • Actor Aamir Khan was attacked online for ‘hurting Hindu sentiments’ in a TV ad, as minority Muslims feel increasingly targeted and marginalised in India
  • Analysts say these culture wars always increase ahead of an election, as Narendra Modi’s BJP mobilises Hindu voters on religious lines

Amrit Dhillon
Updated: 7:00pm, 28 Oct, 2021

