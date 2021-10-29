Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Photo: Reuters Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Photo: Reuters
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Photo: Reuters
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Tricky Tokyo-Beijing relations weigh on Japan’s political parties as Kishida seeks mandate in lower house election

  • Hawks in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party want to distance it from its China-friendly junior coalition partner Komeito, founded by followers of the Soka Gakkai Buddhist group
  • Critics accuse Komeito of undermining Japan’s interests in the East China Sea and ignoring China’s actions in Xinjiang, Hong Kong. Komeito says it shares the concerns, but wants cooperation, not confrontation, with China

Topic |   China-Japan relations
Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall

Updated: 7:00am, 29 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Photo: Reuters Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Photo: Reuters
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE