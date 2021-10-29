South Korean navy destroyer, the Munmu The Great, prepares to dock. The country’s new naval interception system will protect warships from hostile aircraft and missiles. Photo: AP South Korean navy destroyer, the Munmu The Great, prepares to dock. The country’s new naval interception system will protect warships from hostile aircraft and missiles. Photo: AP
South Korea to develop its own naval interception system as it grows advanced military capabilities

  • Seoul is planning a ship-based system to detect and destroy short-range aircraft and missiles amid the continuing security threat from the North
  • Meanwhile, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has lost 20kg and isn’t using a body double, said the South’s spy agency

Park Chan-kyong
Updated: 4:08pm, 29 Oct, 2021

