Malaysian Defence Minister Hishammuddin Hussein speaks after the Five Powers Defence Arrangements (FPDA) meeting in Kuala Lumpur on October 21, ahead of the treaty’s 50th anniversary. Photo: AP
As the Five Power Defence Arrangements (FPDA) turns 50, what lies ahead for the defence pact?
- Much has changed since Britain, Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia and Singapore formed the pact, primarily to protect the two Southeast Asian countries
- While leaders insist it still has value and there are mutual advantages, questions have emerged about its relevance in the face of new groupings like Aukus
Topic | Singapore
Malaysian Defence Minister Hishammuddin Hussein speaks after the Five Powers Defence Arrangements (FPDA) meeting in Kuala Lumpur on October 21, ahead of the treaty’s 50th anniversary. Photo: AP