Activists in Seoul protest against South Korea’s culture of eating dog meat. File photo: AP Activists in Seoul protest against South Korea’s culture of eating dog meat. File photo: AP
Activists in Seoul protest against South Korea’s culture of eating dog meat. File photo: AP
South Korea
This Week in Asia /  Politics

South Korea’s ‘superstitious’ politician owns four dogs, says eating dog meat isn’t animal abuse

  • Animal rights activists have condemned presidential hopeful Yoon Seok-youl for saying dogs raised for the meat trade are different from pets
  • Yoon has described himself as an animal-lover and also owns three cats. He’s been embroiled in controversy over alleged reliance on superstitious practices

Topic |   South Korea
Park Chan-kyong
Park Chan-kyong

Updated: 1:53pm, 2 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Activists in Seoul protest against South Korea’s culture of eating dog meat. File photo: AP Activists in Seoul protest against South Korea’s culture of eating dog meat. File photo: AP
Activists in Seoul protest against South Korea’s culture of eating dog meat. File photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE