Activists in Seoul protest against South Korea’s culture of eating dog meat. File photo: AP
South Korea’s ‘superstitious’ politician owns four dogs, says eating dog meat isn’t animal abuse
- Animal rights activists have condemned presidential hopeful Yoon Seok-youl for saying dogs raised for the meat trade are different from pets
- Yoon has described himself as an animal-lover and also owns three cats. He’s been embroiled in controversy over alleged reliance on superstitious practices
Topic | South Korea
