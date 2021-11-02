A wooden statue of Zen master Yinyuan Longqi, known as Ingen in Japan. Photo: Courtesy of Obaku-san Manpuku-ji in Kyoto Prefecture/Kyodo A wooden statue of Zen master Yinyuan Longqi, known as Ingen in Japan. Photo: Courtesy of Obaku-san Manpuku-ji in Kyoto Prefecture/Kyodo
A wooden statue of Zen master Yinyuan Longqi, known as Ingen in Japan. Photo: Courtesy of Obaku-san Manpuku-ji in Kyoto Prefecture/Kyodo
Japan eyes loaning China a monk statue to mark ties, after years of panda diplomacy

  • Yinyuan Longqi founded the Obaku sect of Zen Buddhism in 1645 after travelling to Japan, where a statue of him incorporating hair from his head and beard was later crafted
  • Japan’s proposal to loan the artefact to a Chinese temple comes ahead of the nations’ 50th anniversary of ties, but observers are mixed about its impact amid recent diplomatic tensions

Julian Ryall
Updated: 9:01pm, 2 Nov, 2021

