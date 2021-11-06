Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad. Photo: EPA-EFE
Mahathir Mohamad: Malaysia’s bumiputra policy has created more graduates, but Malays still ‘lack business understanding’
- The former PM played a key role in the formation of the 1971 policy that benefits the majority Malay and native population
- In this interview, he reflects on the programme’s early days, its flaws and successes, as well as the outlook for young Malays amid a Covid-hit economy
Topic | Mahathir Mohamad
