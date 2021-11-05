Former Philippine senator Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jnr waves at supporters after filing his candidacy for the 2022 presidential race. Photo: AFP
Philippine presidential race: why Bongbong’s bid may be sunk by a law his dictator father Ferdinand Marcos Snr made in the 1970s
- Ferdinand Marcos Snr brought in a law banning any government official convicted of tax fraud from holding public office. Decades later, that never-before-tested law has come back to bite his son
- Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jnr was found guilty of tax fraud on his return from exile in the 1990s, giving hope to his opponents that his presidential ambitions could be thwarted. But the Marcos camp is not giving up so easily
