Most Taiwanese think Japan would help in war with mainland China. Japanese not so sure
- A recent poll found nearly six in 10 Taiwanese thought Japan could send troops to defend the island if a conflict with Beijing broke out
- But the mood in Japan is different. Tokyo’s constitution limits its military options, while many of its young are too comfortable to consider fighting. Unless the violence spreads to Okinawa, that is, in which case all bets are off
