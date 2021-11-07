A woman wearing a niqab enters a beauty salon where the adverts of women’s hairstyles have been defaced by a shopkeeper in Kabul, Afghanistan. Photo: Reuters A woman wearing a niqab enters a beauty salon where the adverts of women’s hairstyles have been defaced by a shopkeeper in Kabul, Afghanistan. Photo: Reuters
A woman wearing a niqab enters a beauty salon where the adverts of women’s hairstyles have been defaced by a shopkeeper in Kabul, Afghanistan. Photo: Reuters
Afghanistan
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Afghanistan: UN Women’s Asia chief says ‘huge gap’ between Taliban’s promises and reality

  • Mohammad Naciri wants women’s and girls’ rights to be at the centre of member states’ bilateral talks with Afghanistan
  • Representative of Médecins Sans Frontières warns that the health situation has been aggravated by the withdrawal of foreign funding since August

Topic |   Afghanistan
Raquel Carvalho
Raquel Carvalho

Updated: 1:00pm, 7 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A woman wearing a niqab enters a beauty salon where the adverts of women’s hairstyles have been defaced by a shopkeeper in Kabul, Afghanistan. Photo: Reuters A woman wearing a niqab enters a beauty salon where the adverts of women’s hairstyles have been defaced by a shopkeeper in Kabul, Afghanistan. Photo: Reuters
A woman wearing a niqab enters a beauty salon where the adverts of women’s hairstyles have been defaced by a shopkeeper in Kabul, Afghanistan. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE