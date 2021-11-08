Activists hold placards to urge Singapore to stop the execution of Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam on November 3, 2021. Photo: AFP
Singapore’s highest court to rule Tuesday on reprieve for Malaysian drug trafficker facing execution
- The case of Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam, who has an IQ of 69, this week garnered global attention after protests by anti-death penalty activists
- He was originally slated to hang on November 10. The Court of Appeal will now decide whether the latest bid to commute his sentence is merited
Topic | Singapore
Activists hold placards to urge Singapore to stop the execution of Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam on November 3, 2021. Photo: AFP