Activists hold placards to urge Singapore to stop the execution of Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam on November 3, 2021. Photo: AFP
Singapore
Singapore’s highest court to rule Tuesday on reprieve for Malaysian drug trafficker facing execution

  • The case of Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam, who has an IQ of 69, this week garnered global attention after protests by anti-death penalty activists
  • He was originally slated to hang on November 10. The Court of Appeal will now decide whether the latest bid to commute his sentence is merited

Kok Xinghui
Kok Xinghui in Singapore

Updated: 8:35pm, 8 Nov, 2021

Activists hold placards to urge Singapore to stop the execution of Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam on November 3, 2021. Photo: AFP
