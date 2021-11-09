The American and Chinese flags in Washington, DC. Photo: AFP
US, China not turning inward for good, says Singapore minister, urging superpowers to ‘win the world over’ with leadership
- Chan Chun Sing, one of Singapore’s ‘4G’ leaders, urges the US and China to lead ‘through the power of their example rather than the example of their power’
- Small players like Singapore don’t need to be bystanders amid great power rivalry but can help shape new global norms for the digital world and fight climate change, he says
Topic | US-China relations
