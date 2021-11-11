The Royal Australian Navy’s HMAS Waller, a Collins-class diesel-electric submarine. File photo: AFP The Royal Australian Navy’s HMAS Waller, a Collins-class diesel-electric submarine. File photo: AFP
The Royal Australian Navy’s HMAS Waller, a Collins-class diesel-electric submarine. File photo: AFP
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Aukus fallout: Australia, France have too much at stake in Indo-Pacific to stay angry for good, analysts say

  • The row over an axed submarine deal has triggered concerns from the region, with Japan worried about the threat to cooperation between like-minded democracies
  • But observers say France and Australia are cognisant of their shared interests at a time of growing Chinese influence in the Pacific islands

Topic |   Aukus alliance
Helen Clark
Helen Clark in Perth

Updated: 7:00am, 11 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Royal Australian Navy’s HMAS Waller, a Collins-class diesel-electric submarine. File photo: AFP The Royal Australian Navy’s HMAS Waller, a Collins-class diesel-electric submarine. File photo: AFP
The Royal Australian Navy’s HMAS Waller, a Collins-class diesel-electric submarine. File photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE