‘Dangerous’ for South Korea to enter defence alliance with Japan and US, presidential hopeful says

  • Lee Jae-myung from the ruling party says Seoul cannot trust Tokyo as long as it continues to raise issues over historical wrongs and a disputed territory
  • He also said he was opposed to any additional deployment of the THAAD missile system, viewed by China as a direct security threat

Park Chan-kyong
Updated: 4:39pm, 10 Nov, 2021

