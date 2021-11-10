Japan’s new foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi. Photo: Reuters
Japan’s new foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi will stand firm on Diaoyu Islands but won’t rock US-China balance: analysts
- PM Fumio Kishida is believed to have appointed Hayashi, who heads a cross-party group promoting Japan-China ties, despite opposition from powerful ex-premier Shinzo Abe
- Apart from walking the US-China tightrope, Hayashi faces a range of ‘intractable problems’, including North Korea, Taiwan, and ties with neighbouring South Korea
Topic | Japan
Japan’s new foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi. Photo: Reuters