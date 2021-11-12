The historically underdeveloped rice-producing region of Isaan and its people have long faced discrimination in Thailand. Photo: Handout The historically underdeveloped rice-producing region of Isaan and its people have long faced discrimination in Thailand. Photo: Handout
The historically underdeveloped rice-producing region of Isaan and its people have long faced discrimination in Thailand. Photo: Handout
Thailand’s Isaan region hits back at ‘toxic’ stereotypes after uproar over abuse on Clubhouse chat app

  • Despite being the birthplace of multiple Thai celebrities, agricultural Isaan has long been derided as backward by the country’s Bangkok-focused elite
  • Recent leaked recordings of Clubhouse users insulting the region sparked a backlash – and spotlight Isaan’s importance in Thailand’s next elections

Vijitra Duangdee in Bangkok

Updated: 9:34am, 12 Nov, 2021

