A person raises a three-finger salute during a protest in Bangkok on October 25, 2020. Photo: ZUMA Wire/dpa A person raises a three-finger salute during a protest in Bangkok on October 25, 2020. Photo: ZUMA Wire/dpa
A person raises a three-finger salute during a protest in Bangkok on October 25, 2020. Photo: ZUMA Wire/dpa
Thailand
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Thai PM Prayuth’s growing unpopularity fuels talk of early election as opposition eyes face-off with royalists

  • Amid talk of polls due 2023 will be called early, Thailand’s reformist parties are gearing up to challenge the military-royalist establishment
  • But regime change will be an uphill battle and as long as Thailand sees democracy as a threat, its ties with the US will lag those with China, an analyst says

Topic |   Thailand
SCMP Reporter
SCMP Reporter

Updated: 9:56am, 14 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A person raises a three-finger salute during a protest in Bangkok on October 25, 2020. Photo: ZUMA Wire/dpa A person raises a three-finger salute during a protest in Bangkok on October 25, 2020. Photo: ZUMA Wire/dpa
A person raises a three-finger salute during a protest in Bangkok on October 25, 2020. Photo: ZUMA Wire/dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE