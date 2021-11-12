A Terminal High Altitude Area Defence interceptor is test-launched. Photo: Reuters
Risking China’s wrath, South Korean presidential front runner Yoon Seok-youl says more US Thaad missile deployments are possible
- The conservative opposition People Power Party’s Yoon Seok-youl says he is also open to deeper military cooperation with America and Japan
- His remarks threaten to upend President Moon Jae-in’s delicately balanced relationship with China, which unleashed a slew of retaliatory measures when the systems were first installed
Topic | South Korea
