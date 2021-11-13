Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and his daughter Sara Duterte-Carpio are seen in this combination photo. Photo: Kyodo
With Duterte, daughter set to vie for the Philippines’ vice-presidency, another option emerges
- A day after withdrawing her bid for re-election as mayor of Davao City, Sara Duterte-Carpio filed her candidacy on Saturday to run for vice-president
- Her father President Rodrigo Duterte has said he’s in the running for vice-president too – though some suspect the father-daughter duo have other plans in mind
Topic | The Philippines
