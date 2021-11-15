Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte raises the hand of Senator Christopher 'Bong' Go after he filed his candidacy for president in the 2022 elections. Photo: AFP
Philippine election 2022: Rodrigo Duterte rules out vice-presidency bid against daughter Sara, seeks Senate seat, vows not to support Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jnr
- President ends months of speculation over his political plans, but keeps up intrigue by saying he will not support the dictator’s son, who has asked Duterte’s daughter Sara to be his running mate
- News comes amid poll that finds Marcos Jnr is the favourite in the presidential race, with support of nearly half of all respondents
Topic | The Philippines
