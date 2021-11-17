South Korean soldiers seen at an expo. The country is seeking to grow its defence exports. Photo: Bloomberg South Korean soldiers seen at an expo. The country is seeking to grow its defence exports. Photo: Bloomberg
South Korea
UAE eyes US$3.5 billion deal for South Korean missiles as Seoul pushes defence exports

  • The planned sale of South Korea’s M-SAM medium-range air defence missile system is reportedly in ‘advanced stages of negotiations’
  • The deal comes as Seoul seeks to expand the market for its defence systems beyond a domestic need to counter threats from the nuclear-armed North Korea

Park Chan-kyong
Updated: 2:28pm, 17 Nov, 2021

