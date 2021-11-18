Lee Hsien Loong, Singapore’s prime minister, speaks during an interview at the Bloomberg New Economy Gala Dinner in Singapore on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong warns of US-China ‘mishap’ over Taiwan
- The prime minister said heightened tensions were unlikely to lead to ‘war overnight’, but a ‘miscalculation’ over the island could still occur
- Lee also spoke about Covid-19 in Singapore, the situation in Hong Kong, and the ‘Squid Game’ to succeed him as the Southeast Asian country’s leader
Topic | US-China relations
Lee Hsien Loong, Singapore’s prime minister, speaks during an interview at the Bloomberg New Economy Gala Dinner in Singapore on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg