Hillary Clinton, former US secretary of state, speaks via video link during the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore on Friday. Photo: Bloomberg
Singapore
Beware Putin amid US-China rivalry, Hillary Clinton warns at Singapore forum on emerging new world order

  • The Russian president has sought to ‘hug China more’, as he uses non-state actors to project power globally, the former US secretary of state said
  • Other speakers on the final day of the Bloomberg New Economy Forum included Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar and former British PM Tony Blair

Dewey SimBhavan Jaipragas
Updated: 3:17pm, 19 Nov, 2021

