Farmers celebrate after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that he will repeal the controversial farm laws in Amritsar on Friday. Photo: AFP
India
Indian PM Modi’s scrapping of contentious farm laws after months-long protests is a surprise climbdown

  • The move represents a giant climbdown for the Indian PM, who had seemed determined to wait out the controversy and year-long protests
  • Analysts said the decision was taken out of fear that the BJP’s electoral chances could be hurt in coming state assembly elections

Amrit Dhillon
Updated: 5:18pm, 19 Nov, 2021

