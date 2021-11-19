Farmers celebrate after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that he will repeal the controversial farm laws in Amritsar on Friday. Photo: AFP
Indian PM Modi’s scrapping of contentious farm laws after months-long protests is a surprise climbdown
- The move represents a giant climbdown for the Indian PM, who had seemed determined to wait out the controversy and year-long protests
- Analysts said the decision was taken out of fear that the BJP’s electoral chances could be hurt in coming state assembly elections
Topic | India
