US Navy warships transit the South China Sea in April 2020. File photo: US Navy/Handout
Politics

South China Sea: will Aukus affect Asean’s code of conduct talks with Beijing?

  • China is eyeing gains in its negotiations with Asean for a code of behaviour in the resource-rich waters, as President Xi Jinping meets bloc leaders on Monday
  • Beijing’s assertive tactics in the disputed waters, the Aukus alliance and Cambodia’s chairing of Asean are factors that will shape the meeting outcome, analysts say

Topic |   South China Sea
Maria Siow
Updated: 8:30am, 21 Nov, 2021

