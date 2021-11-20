Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jnr, son of the late Philippine dictator, is running for the presidency. Photo: AFP
The Manchurian candidate: concerns rise over puppet politicians in Philippine election
- Politicians being manipulated by foreign powers are a real-world concern in the Philippines, where the CIA once steered the pro-American ‘Amboy’ Ramon Magsaysay into office
- As candidates in next May’s presidential election jostle to replace Rodrigo Duterte, experts say it is now more likely China, rather than the US, that will wield influence – and that the dictator’s son Ferdinand Marcos Jnr may be its pick
Topic | China-Philippines relations
