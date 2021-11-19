Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. Photo: EPA
Philippine election 2022: is Duterte’s cocaine claim a sign of a deeper feud with the Marcos family?
- The Philippine president claims one of the candidates to replace him is a drug user and ‘weak’ leader. While he doesn’t name his target, he leaves enough clues to point to only one man – his former ally
- Apart from giving ammunition to critics of his drug war, the outburst poses a question: is Duterte merely annoyed that his daughter Sara is running with Marcos, or does a deeper grudge reach back to Marcos’ dictator father?
Topic | The Philippines
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. Photo: EPA