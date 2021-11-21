Some analysists think the convincing win in the Malacca by-election will now energise Najib Razak politically. Photo: Bernama/dpa
In Malaysia, Najib Razak’s comeback hopes gain steam as rivals falter in Malacca state polls
- The ex-premier, who is facing a string of corruption charges, led his party Umno to a resounding victory in the by-election
- Analysts say the result could pave the way for Najib to return to the apex of Malaysian politics, while his rivals Muhyiddin and Anwar have some soul searching to do
