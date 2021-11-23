Yasser Ampatuan’s bid for governor of Mindanao has been endorsed by Manny Pacquiao. Photo: Handout
12 years after Ampatuan massacre, Manny Pacquiao backs a clan member for Maguindanao governor
- Hadji Yasser Ampatuan, who allegedly was present during the planning of the infamous killings, is to run against the very man the massacre targeted – Esmael “Toto” Mangudadatu
- Mangudadatu’s wife and sister were among the 58 people killed when Ampatuan supporters ambushed a convoy on its way to filing his candidacy. 197 people have been convicted over the killings, but Yasser Ampatuan is not one of them
