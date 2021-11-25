Philippine Vice-President Leni Robredo with her certificate of candidacy for the May 2022 presidential race. Photo: Xinhua
Could the colour pink swing the Philippine presidential election for Leni Robredo?
- Vice-president Robredo’s choice of campaign colour – a departure from the traditional use of pro-democracy yellow – has been hailed as a master stroke, mobilising supporters across the country
- While yellow has suffered from overuse, pink is ‘a metaphor of resistance against toxic masculinity’ – and may have boosted her chances of beating her chief rival, Ferdinand Marcos Jnr, son of the brutal dictator
