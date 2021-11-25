An aerial view of the Philippine Sierra Madre vessel that has been grounded at the Second Thomas Shoal since 1999 to assert its sovereignty. Photo: AFP
Philippines says China is ‘the trespasser’ as it refuses to move ship from disputed South China Sea shoal

  • Philippine defence chief Delfin Lorenzana rejects Beijing’s demands to move the Sierra Madre from the Second Thomas Shoal following incident in which Chinese coastguard vessels fired water cannons on resupply ships
  • Meanwhile, foreign secretary Teodoro Locsin Jnr praises Manila’s relationship with Japan and others question President Rodrigo Duterte’s ‘appeasement’ of China

Raissa Robles
Updated: 9:49pm, 25 Nov, 2021

