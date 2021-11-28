Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. Photo: Bloomberg
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. Photo: Bloomberg
Singapore
This Week in Asia /  Politics

‘It’s not a reality show’: Singapore’s Lee says decision on his successor will take ‘a little longer’ as 4G ministers search for ‘first among equals’ to be next PM

  • Picking the city state’s next PM was a ‘deadly serious life-and-death decision’, Lee Hsien Loong told the People’s Action Party annual conference on Sunday
  • He said the party’s 4G ministers has not reached a consensus yet, adding he was ‘confident they will settle it before the next general election comes around’

Topic |   Singapore
Bhavan Jaipragas
Bhavan Jaipragas

Updated: 3:45pm, 28 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. Photo: Bloomberg
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE