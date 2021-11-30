The aftermath of a looted street in Honiara’s Chinatown, Solomon Islands. Photo: AP
Is US-China struggle behind Solomon Islands riots – or ‘just icing on the cake’?
- Some say switching diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing has fuelled resentment of Chinese influence. Others say the US is fomenting a colour revolution
- But violence has long dogged the islands. Grievances over corruption, exploitation of natural resources by other countries and Covid-19 have all played a part too
Topic | Pacific nations
The aftermath of a looted street in Honiara’s Chinatown, Solomon Islands. Photo: AP