Senator Christopher ‘Bong’ Go had received President Rodrigo Duterte’s endorsement. File photo: EPA-EFE
Is Philippine senator’s sudden exit from presidential race all part of ‘wily’ Duterte’s plan?
- Loyal ally Christopher Go pulled out just 17 days after filing his candidacy for president, and a week after seemingly regretting his decision to contest
- But observers say a deal struck between Duterte and Bongbong Marcos to protect him from prosecution over the war on drugs may be behind Go’s withdrawal
Topic | The Philippines
