Workers‘ Party MP Raeesah Khan, 27, admitted on November 1 to lying to Singapore’s parliament earlier this year about details of a rape case that she had said was mishandled by police. Photo: YouTube
Raeesah Khan, darling of Singapore millennials, resigns as opposition MP after lying in parliament
- Khan had earlier admitted to lying in parliament when she took the police to task over a rape investigation
- The 28-year-old lawmaker’s resignation is a setback for the main opposition Workers’ Party after its breakthrough result in last year’s general election
Topic | Singapore election 2020
Workers‘ Party MP Raeesah Khan, 27, admitted on November 1 to lying to Singapore’s parliament earlier this year about details of a rape case that she had said was mishandled by police. Photo: YouTube