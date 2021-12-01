Workers‘ Party MP Raeesah Khan, 27, admitted on November 1 to lying to Singapore’s parliament earlier this year about details of a rape case that she had said was mishandled by police. Photo: YouTube
Raeesah Khan, darling of Singapore millennials, resigns as opposition MP after lying in parliament

  • Khan had earlier admitted to lying in parliament when she took the police to task over a rape investigation
  • The 28-year-old lawmaker’s resignation is a setback for the main opposition Workers’ Party after its breakthrough result in last year’s general election

Bhavan Jaipragas
Updated: 7:00am, 1 Dec, 2021

