Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos’ presidential bid has been beset by bizarre claims. File photo: EPA
Philippine election: Bongbong Marcos slams ‘nuisance candidate’ who called him an impostor
- Presidential hopeful Tiburcio V Marcos wants people to believe the ‘real’ Bongbong died years ago, and that he’s also a seven-star general who’s a love child of dictator Ferdinand Marcos
- The ‘impostor’ claim is one of various conspiracy theories surrounding the colourful Philippine election that are starting to grip the wilder areas of the internet
Topic | The Philippines
Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos’ presidential bid has been beset by bizarre claims. File photo: EPA