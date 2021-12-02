US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin bumps fists with South Korean Defence Minister Suh Wook on December 2, 2021. Photo: AP
US accuses China of ‘increasing tensions’, hopes to resolve issues with Russia
- Washington will keep 28,500 troops stationed in South Korea as defence chief Lloyd Austin criticises China’s pursuit of hypersonic weapons
- The US has been keen to expand the role of its military in the South to address security threats from the North and from China, says an analyst
Topic | United States
US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin bumps fists with South Korean Defence Minister Suh Wook on December 2, 2021. Photo: AP