US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin bumps fists with South Korean Defence Minister Suh Wook on December 2, 2021. Photo: AP
US accuses China of ‘increasing tensions’, hopes to resolve issues with Russia

  • Washington will keep 28,500 troops stationed in South Korea as defence chief Lloyd Austin criticises China’s pursuit of hypersonic weapons
  • The US has been keen to expand the role of its military in the South to address security threats from the North and from China, says an analyst

Park Chan-kyong

Updated: 4:31pm, 2 Dec, 2021

