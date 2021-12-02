US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink. Photo: Handout
Singapore’s non-invite to Biden’s democracy summit ‘not a judgment’: US diplomat Daniel Kritenbrink
- City state is not among 100-plus invitees, but that’s ‘not a commentary’ on ‘our partnership’: Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs
- Kritenbrink, on regional tour, says US will respond appropriately to Beijing’s ‘coercion’ towards Taiwan and ‘all options on the table’ for sanctions on Myanmar
Topic | Singapore
