The Chinese and American flags. Power in Asia is increasingly a two-horse race, according to a new report. Photo: Reuters
China losing ground to US in an increasingly ‘bipolar’ Asia: Lowy Institute’s Asia Power Index
- New analysis finds the US has extended its lead over China for influence in the region, partly due to a diplomatic recovery from the low point of Donald Trump
- Japan and India have both lost ground to the two superpowers, while Indonesia is one of the few countries to have climbed the rankings
Topic | US-China relations
