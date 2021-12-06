The Chinese and American flags. Power in Asia is increasingly a two-horse race, according to a new report. Photo: Reuters
China losing ground to US in an increasingly ‘bipolar’ Asia: Lowy Institute’s Asia Power Index

  • New analysis finds the US has extended its lead over China for influence in the region, partly due to a diplomatic recovery from the low point of Donald Trump
  • Japan and India have both lost ground to the two superpowers, while Indonesia is one of the few countries to have climbed the rankings

Su-Lin Tan
Updated: 7:07pm, 6 Dec, 2021

